Dog in Cambridge Bay may have rabies, health department says

The Nunavut health department says a dog in Cambridge Bay may have rabies.

In a news release issued Monday, the Department of Health said it's notifying residents that it's "suspected" that the animal has the disease.

If residents see an animal acting strangely, staggering, frothing at the mouth, choking or making strange noises, they should avoid them and report the animal to bylaw.

"Keep domestic animals tied up when they are outside, and monitor their behaviour," the statement said.

Rabies is commonly found in foxes and wolves in Nunavut — the disease can spread to dogs if they're bitten. Several foxes tested positive in Igloolik this year, and a dog was also sent for testing. There have also been recent cases in Baker Lake and Rankin Inlet.

"Dogs and foxes can transmit rabies to people. If you have been bitten or scratched, go to the health centre and report the incident immediately. Treatment must be started quickly."

Anyone who sees a fox or wolf wandering Cambridge Bay, call the environmental health officer at 867-983-5241, or bylaw at 867-983-5305.