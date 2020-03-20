The N.W.T. Department of Health is asking people to call the environmental health line if they had contact with a dog with rabies at the Yellowknife SPCA.

A male husky cross named Kit was held at the SPCA from March 11 and 14, according to a department news release sent Friday morning.

The dog developed signs and symptoms of rabies on March 14, and was euthanized and tested, the department said, testing positive.

Rabies can be fatal in humans without treatment.

The department said the dog was held in a cage outside of the SPCA "for a time."

The department is asking anyone who's had direct contact with the dog's saliva between March 10 and 14 to call (867) 767-9066 ext. 49262. A risk assessment will be done to determine whether a treatment for rabies exposure is required.

The department is asking any airline staff who may have had contact to also call the number.