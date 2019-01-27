Sourdough Rendezvous Queen hosts charity event days after collision with a fire truck
'I honestly didn’t think today was going to happen because of it,' says Lisa Gallant-McRobb
There was a festive feeling in the dining hall at the Salvation Army's Centre of Hope in Whitehorse Saturday, as people excitedly searched for a seat at a lunch hosted by a queen.
Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous Queen Lisa Gallant-McRobb chose to host a roast beef lunch at the centre with this year's queen candidates serving the meals.
It was the first annual Queen's Cause. Each subsequent queen will choose and host her own charity event.
"I figured when I became queen it would be a really good idea to give back to the community and back to the shelter because I've been a volunteer here for so many years," she said.
Gallant-McRobb oversaw the lunch from the Rendezvous throne with her right arm in a sling and a walking cast boot on her left foot. She had planned to help cook and serve the meal, but those plans changed after a collision with a fire truck five days ago.
"I honestly didn't think today was going to happen because of it," said Gallant-McRobb.
She said she's thrilled with the support she's received since the crash to make sure the lunch happens without a hitch.
It makes us feel loved and cared for.- Angus Sidney, client at Salvation Army Centre of Hope
People have stepped up to help with cooking and plating the meals. Even clients showed up early to help move tables and decorate, she said.
Organizers estimated between 250 and 300 people were served lunch. After the meal, the Yukon Rendezvous Can-Can dancers did a can-can, followed by Gurdeep Pandher dancing bhangra.
"A lot of these guys don't get a chance to go down to Sourdough [Rendezvous] or fully participate in what's going on there, so it's good to bring something like that here," said Ian McKenzie, executive director of the Centre of Hope.
"It's also just a good morale boost."
Angus Sidney, one of the clients at Saturday's lunch, agreed.
"Water on a flower," said Sidney.
"It makes us feel loved and cared for that these people would take time out of their busy routine to come and be with us and to let us know that they think of us and care for us. I can't thank them enough for that."
