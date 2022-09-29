Quebec election campaign's last sprint starts in Ungava

During the final week of the Quebec election campaign, candidates running in Ungava decided to concentrate their efforts in the riding.

Denis Lamothe, the incumbent member for Ungava in the National Assembly of Québec and candidate for the Coalition Avenir Québec party, was back on the campaign trail this week, after he temporarily put his campaign on hold due to the death of his mother.

That break in his campaign prevented him from visiting Nunavik.

Lamothe plans to go to Chibougamau Thursday, after visiting the towns of Matagami, Lebel-sur-Quévillon and Chapais.

Lamothe was able to meet organizations and voters in the region.

Christine Moore

The Parti Québécois candidate Christine Moore visited Villebois and Val-Paradis near the Ontario border this week.

Moore also planned to go to Matagami and Lebel-sur-Quévillon.

Christine Moore, in front of the gate to the James Bay region, located north of Villebois. (Submitted by Parti Quebecois)

That's a journey of several hundred kilometres during which she aimed to meet as many voters as possible before the Oct. 3 vote.

The PQ candidate plans to participate in a regional rally in Rouyn-Noranda on election night along with candidates from the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region and campaign volunteers.

Long distances are unavoidable during the campaign, given the size of the riding, which is more than half the area of the province. (Colin Roch/Radio-Canada)

Maïtée Labrecque-Saganash

Maïtée Labrecque-Saganash, the candidate for the Québec Solidaire party, will wrap up her campaign in the Cree communities in the northern portion of Ungava.

Labrecque-Saganash already visited the communities of Wemindji, Eastmain and Nemaska this week.

At the start of the campaign, QS co-spokesperson, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, also visited the riding with Labrecque-Saganash. (Jacaudrey Charbonneau/Radio-Canada)

She planned to spend Thursday in Chisasibi, the largest Cree community in the region, accompanied by the party's co-spokesperson, Manon Massé.

Labrecque-Saganash will try to mobilize Cree voters in the riding and promote the party's ideas.

Tunu Napartuk

Tunu Napartuk, the Liberal candidate in Ungava, will wind up his campaign with a show of strong support: The Liberal Party leader, Dominique Anglade, intends to go to Kuujjuaq on Sunday.

The goal of her visit isn't to publicize Napartuk in Kuujjuaq. He's well known there, having served as mayor from 2012 to 2018.

Liberal candidate for Ungava, Tunu Napartuk, with his wife Lynn Lemire and their son Scott. (Félix Lebel/Radio-Canada)

Napartuk will instead try to convince Inuit to get out and vote.

The participation of Indigenous voters in the riding will be decisive in the outcome of the election because Inuit and Cree communities make up more than 65 per cent of the Ungava's electorate.

Tunu Napartuk, former mayor of Kuujjuaq, is running in the northern Quebec riding of Ungava. (Félix Lebel/Radio-Canada)

Advance voting in those communities ended at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Conservative Party of Quebec

The candidate for the Conservative Party of Quebec, Nancy Lalancette, did not provide any information about her campaign events for the last days before the vote.

Lalancette did not respond to interview requests from Radio-Canada during this election campaign.