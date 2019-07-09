Nunavik man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at officer

A man is in custody and is facing charges after a gun incident in Quaqtaq, Que., last week.

The Kativik Regional Police Force received a call regarding an accident between two snowmobiles on Nov. 26, the Kativik Regional Government said in a statement Tuesday.

"Police attended the call and met with several people on the scene, during which time they heard several gunshots being fired nearby," reads the statement.

A person pointed their firearm at police; an officer fired toward the person, who fled, according to the government.

The Sûreté du Québec's tactical unit, and more Kativik Regional Police Force officers flew in to help with the situation. Quaqtaq is a village in northern Nunavik and home to about 400 people.

The news release states officers "set up a perimeter" around the suspect's home and remained there throughout the night into the next day. The man later surrendered without incident.

The man will remain in custody until a bail hearing. Police did not specify what the charges were.