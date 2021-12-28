1 COVID-19 case in Qikiqtarjuaq, exposure notice issued for Iqaluit to Sanirajak flight

Nunavut public health officials announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the territory, including one new case Qikiqtarjuaq on Tuesday, bringing the territory's total case count to 37.

There are now 20 cases in Iqaluit, 10 in Rankin Inlet, five in Pangnirtung, one in Sanirajak and one in Qikiqtarjuaq.

The Nunavut government also issued an exposure notice for Canadian North Flight 5T-870 from Iqaluit to Sanirajak, with service to Rankin Inlet, on Dec. 21, with rows six to nine affected.

All those in affected rows must isolate for 14 days from their flight date and call the hotline at 1-888-975-8601 to arrange for testing, regardless of vaccination status.

"COVID-19 cases continue to rise and we now have active cases in five of our communities. The more communities affected by COVID-19, the greater the pressure on our health care system," said Nunavut Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson.

Patterson said it's important for people to follow all public health measures because "Nunavut's infrastructure and limited resources make it difficult to manage several outbreaks simultaneously."

"Do not gather with anyone outside of your household, wear a mask, keep physical distance, and isolate on return to the territory if you are not triple vaccinated. Successfully managing the spread of COVID-19 requires everyone to do their part to keep one another safe. Please don't take chances."

Public health measures in place until Jan. 7

There are strict public health measures in effect across the territory until Jan. 7. Travel restrictions are in place for Rankin Inlet, Iqaluit and Pangnirtung.

Travellers to those three communities can only enter for essential purposes, such as returning to their home community or travel to Southern Canada.

All non-essential travel between Nunavut communities is "highly discouraged."

Premier P.J. Akeeagok and Patterson will hold a live update at 11 a.m. EST on Wednesday.

The update will be livestreamed on CBC North's website and Facebook page. You can also listen on the Legislative Assembly TV channel, or on the radio in Iqaluit at 92.5 FM.

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms should call the COVID hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or notify their community health centre right away by telephone. Health officials ask that people do not go to the health centre in person.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to all Nunavummiut aged five and older, and boosters are available for anyone 12 years and older. Contact your health centre to make an appointment.