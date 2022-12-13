QIA votes in new president, NTI gets 1st new vice-president in nearly 30 years

Olayuk Akesuk is the newly elected president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) while Paul Irngaut will be the new vice-president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI).

The results come from two significant elections that were held in the past week for each of the organizations.

In the QIA election, Akesuk won with 61.2 per cent of the votes. Voter turnout in that race was 20.6 per cent in the Qikiqtani region. Eligible voters had to be at least 16 years old and a member of a Qikiqtaaluk community.

Akesuk — who was appointed president last year when P.J. Akeeagok stepped down to run in the territorial election — ran against Paul Okalik, a former Nunavut premier.

Akesuk said he aims to work with QIA staff to ensure that "we do our very best to represent our beneficiaries in any region." QIA is an Inuit organization that represents about 51 per cent of the territory.

"I want to make sure that I work closely with NTI along with the federal ministers that relate to our region that would help us out in the long run," he said.

"I want to make sure that the communities are involved in any decisions that we will make."

A file photo of Olayuk Akesuk, the new president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association. (submitted by Olayuk Akesuk)

Among his priorities is improving mental health programs in the communities.

"I think we have to ensure that we work with the communities to make sure that these programs are running well to heal people," he said.

Meanwhile, the following were elected as community directors for QIA:

Mike Jaypoody won in Clyde River.

Peter Ivalu beat Louis Tapardjuk in Igloolik.

Steven Polee Lucassie defeated Madeleine Redfern in Iqaluit.

Tommy Akavak was acclaimed in Kimmirut.

Martha Jaw won in Kinngait.

Joshua Katsak defeated Katherina Lucy Pudluk in Pond Inlet.

Solomon Allurut won in Sanirajak.

Davidee Qavvik defeated Moses Appaqaq in Sanikiluaq.

All are elected to four-year terms.

Paul Irngaut is the new vice-president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (Paul Irngaut/Facebook)

Meanwhile, four candidates faced off to replace James Eetoolook as vice-president of NTI, including former Nunavut politician and former Liberal Member of Parliament Jack Anawak, along with Irngaut, Jakopoosie Peter and Clayton Tartak.

Irngaut won with 1,720 of the 4,283 total votes cast. Anawak came second with 1,267 of the votes, followed by Tartak with 1,021 and Peter with 275 votes.

Irngaut will be NTI's first new vice-president in almost three decades.

Irngaut said it was both humbling and surprising to hear he won the election.

"I knew I had a big shoe to fill," he said. "So it was humbling, and I really appreciate the support that I've had with all the three regions, whether they vote for me or not."

Irngaut will have several portfolios to take on, including housing, wildlife and environment.

He said he feels NTI is already fairly open with the public, but his goal is to keep pushing for more accessibility to information.

"Communications is going to be key. And I want to accomplish being more open to the people that elect us," he said, adding he has a history doing work in communications. "I know it's very important that people know what's happening with NTI.

"I'm going to be a team player … That's what I'm going to bring to this position. I want to be open to everybody," he said.

Irngaut said he'll also push to include Inuit culture and language within his role.

"We've been doing that for years. So I'm just going to try and up that ... more and speak our language," he said.

Eligible voters for the NTI election had to be at least 16 years old and Inuit registered under the Nunavut Agreement.

Low voter turnout

Not as many people came out to vote in the NTI election as one would hope, said Nancy Karetak-Lindell, the chief returning officer for the election.

She said the total turnout was a little over 18 per cent, but in some communities it was below 10 per cent.

"That is troubling," she said.

"Grise Fiord had the highest with over 50 per cent, so that's always good to see. And you wish you could see more of that in the other communities. But overall, it was a bit low."

She said there were advanced polls done in an attempt to accommodate people, and though there had been some difficulties with blizzards, polling opened on time everywhere.

"You want to feel that each person that is elected was elected by as many people as possible. So we have to really work hard to make sure that we have more people participating," she said. "Everything worked out … We just wish more people had been able to participate."