PJ Akeeagok acclaimed as president of Qikiqtani Inuit Association
Election day is on Dec. 10, several community director positions contested
PJ Akeeagok will remain president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) for the next four years, after he was confirmed as the only person to put his name forward prior to the Nov. 2. deadline.
Akeeagok, who is originally from Grise Fiord, won the presidency in 2014 after defeating Mikidjuk Akavak by just 2 votes. Prior to becoming president of the association, he served in many roles with Inuit organizations, including assistant executive director and as a community liaison officer at QIA, assistant director of communications for Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and as a project coordinator at Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.
The QIA represents the approximately 14,000 Inuit in Nunavut's Qikiqtani — or Baffin — region. Its election is scheduled for Dec. 10.
One other race was acclaimed. Incumbent Tommy Akavak was the only candidate to put his name forward for community director in Kimmirut.
The list of candidates for the other races are as follows. Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 5. to withdraw their name from the race:
Community Director, Clyde River
- Inutiq Iqaqrialu (incumbent)
- Mike Jaypoody
- Patrick Palituq
- Billy Palluq
Community Director, Hall Beach
- Reena Irqittuq
- Jason Kaernerk
- Jopie Kaernerk
- Abraham Qammaniq (incumbent)
Community Director, Igloolik
- Solomon Allurut
- Johnny Malaiya Kublu (incumbent)
- Jefferson Uttak
Community Director, Iqaluit
- Steven Polee Lucassie
- Jesse Mike
- Simon Nattaq (incumbent)
- Noah Papatsie
Community Director, Pond Inlet
- David Curley (incumbent)
- Charlie Inuarak
- Sam Sr. Omik
Community Director, Sanikiluaq
- Moses Appaqaq
- Joe Arragutainaq
- Peter Kattak
- Sarah Kittosuk (incumbent)
According to the QIA's website, polling stations will be open in every community from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Dec. 3 for advance voting, and on Dec. 10, which is election day.