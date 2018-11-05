PJ Akeeagok acclaimed as president of Qikiqtani Inuit Association

PJ Akeeagok will remain president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) for the next four years, after he was confirmed as the only person to put his name forward prior to the Nov. 2. deadline.

Akeeagok, who is originally from Grise Fiord, won the presidency in 2014 after defeating Mikidjuk Akavak by just 2 votes. Prior to becoming president of the association, he served in many roles with Inuit organizations, including assistant executive director and as a community liaison officer at QIA, assistant director of communications for Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and as a project coordinator at Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.

The QIA represents the approximately 14,000 Inuit in Nunavut's Qikiqtani — or Baffin — region. Its election is scheduled for Dec. 10.

One other race was acclaimed. Incumbent Tommy Akavak was the only candidate to put his name forward for community director in Kimmirut.

The list of candidates for the other races are as follows. Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 5. to withdraw their name from the race:

Community Director, Clyde River

Inutiq Iqaqrialu (incumbent)

Mike Jaypoody

Patrick Palituq

Billy Palluq

Community Director, Hall Beach

Reena Irqittuq

Jason Kaernerk

Jopie Kaernerk

Abraham Qammaniq (incumbent)

Community Director, Igloolik

Solomon Allurut

Johnny Malaiya Kublu (incumbent)

Jefferson Uttak

Community Director, Iqaluit

Steven Polee Lucassie

Jesse Mike

Simon Nattaq (incumbent)

Noah Papatsie

Community Director, Pond Inlet

David Curley (incumbent)

Charlie Inuarak

Sam Sr. Omik

Community Director, Sanikiluaq

Moses Appaqaq

Joe Arragutainaq

Peter Kattak

Sarah Kittosuk (incumbent)

According to the QIA's website, polling stations will be open in every community from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Dec. 3 for advance voting, and on Dec. 10, which is election day.