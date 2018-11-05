Skip to Main Content
PJ Akeeagok acclaimed as president of Qikiqtani Inuit Association

PJ Akeeagok will return as the president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association after no challenger put forth a nomination. However, several community director positions will be contested in the Dec. 10 election.

PJ Akeeagok will stay on as the president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, after he was the only one to put forth a nomination for the position. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

PJ Akeeagok will remain president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) for the next four years, after he was confirmed as the only person to put his name forward prior to the Nov. 2. deadline.

Akeeagok, who is originally from Grise Fiord, won the presidency in 2014 after defeating Mikidjuk Akavak by just 2 votes. Prior to becoming president of the association, he served in many roles with Inuit organizations, including assistant executive director and as a community liaison officer at QIA, assistant director of communications for Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and as a project coordinator at Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.

The QIA represents the approximately 14,000 Inuit in Nunavut's Qikiqtani — or Baffin — region. Its election is scheduled for Dec. 10.

One other race was acclaimed. Incumbent Tommy Akavak was the only candidate to put his name forward for community director in Kimmirut.

The list of candidates for the other races are as follows. Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 5. to withdraw their name from the race:

Community Director, Clyde River

  • Inutiq Iqaqrialu (incumbent)
  • Mike Jaypoody
  • Patrick Palituq
  • Billy Palluq

Community Director, Hall Beach

  • Reena Irqittuq
  • Jason Kaernerk
  • Jopie Kaernerk
  • Abraham Qammaniq (incumbent)

Community Director, Igloolik

  • Solomon Allurut
  • Johnny Malaiya Kublu (incumbent)
  • Jefferson Uttak

Community Director, Iqaluit

  • Steven Polee Lucassie
  • Jesse Mike
  • Simon Nattaq (incumbent)
  • Noah Papatsie

Community Director, Pond Inlet

  • David Curley (incumbent)
  • Charlie Inuarak
  • Sam Sr. Omik

Community Director, Sanikiluaq

  • Moses Appaqaq
  • Joe Arragutainaq
  • Peter Kattak
  • Sarah Kittosuk (incumbent)

According to the QIA's website, polling stations will be open in every community from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Dec. 3 for advance voting, and on Dec. 10, which is election day.

