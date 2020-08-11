Qulliq Energy Corporation returns to regular overdue account practices

The Qulliq Energy Corporation says it will return to regular overdue account practices, after making accommodations for customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, customers with overdue accounts "may be subject to service disconnection or load limiting," said the corporation in a news release that afternoon.

A load limiter is a device that caps a customer's power usage for the month.

The corporation said it "continues to offer flexible payment options to residential and commercial customers who are unable to pay their monthly electricity bills in full."

Customers who have already entered into a flexible payment arrangement with the corporation's customer care will not be affected by this change, the QEC added.

In April, the corporation announced that they were offering temporary measures on a case-by-case basis to ensure customers avoided "undue hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic."

These included flexible payment options to residential and commercial customers who were unable to pay their monthly electricity bills in full, and late payments being waived for customers who were under that program.

QEC also removed all previously installed load limiters at the time, and said it would not disconnect service or install new load limiters until further notice.

The corporation said it recognizes that this is a challenging time for many Nunavummiut and is "committed to providing support for customers on a case-by-case basis."