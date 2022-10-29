Still need a pumpkin for Halloween? Yellowknife Ski Club has you covered

The snowy trails of the Yellowknife ski club were lined with pumpkins on Saturday for the clubs annual Snow Show.

The high performance members of the Yellowknife ski club organized a pumpkin patch to fundraise. The event was initially expected to be a nice fall walk, but a dumping of snow made it an opportunity to kick out a sled. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

Heather Scott, the former president of the club, said the pumpkin patch was planned as a nice fall walk, but became a full winter event with the dumping of snow Yellowknife received this week.

Sleds were available for kids and attendees to pick up and grab their pumpkins, which cost $20 with the money going toward the high performance ski team.

Scott said she got the idea from a ski club in Nelson, B.C., that she visited last year.

"I just thought it was a great fundraiser because it's the actual athletes doing the work, as as a parent I find a lot of fundraising falls on the parents," she said.

Scott said the athletes themselves carried the pumpkins throughout the trails.

There were many pumpkins left as the event came to a close and people can pick them up for free by the club.

Kerry Wheler, the current president of the Yellowknife ski club, said this could be a record amount of snow for the aptly named Snow Show.

"This is a real treat for us skiers," she said.

Julie Ward, left, and Meghan Beveridge were among those at the Yellowknife Ski Club Snow Show. The event included a silent auction, a used equipment sale and a pumpkin patch. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

The trails have been groomed and people have been kicking out their skis already.

Wheler said the club experienced a boost in membership during the pandemic and hopes that trend can continue.

"During the pandemic skiing proved to be like a sport that people could continue to engage in safely and so we did see record numbers of membership over the last couple of seasons and so it would be great to carry that momentum forward," she said.

Christopher Auld attended the Snow Show as a way to catch up with the other skiers at the club and to sign up for his membership early. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

Christopher Auld, an attendee for the Snow Show, said he has been skiing for a long time.

Auld said he attended the event as a way to catch up with some other skiers and to signup for his membership at the club.

He said he's excited to get back out on the trails and enjoy being on the land in the winter.