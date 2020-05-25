N.W.T. public housing stock gets a boost from COVID-19 emergency shelters

At least one positive legacy in the N.W.T. is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought much of the world to its knees. Approximately 130 housing units set aside by the N.W.T. Housing Corporation to help with self-isolation plans in the communities will now be repurposed as public housing.

In a news release Monday, Housing Minister Paulie Chinna announced that the units are no longer required for self-isolation because "other options to support self-isolation ... have been identified." The units were set aside as part of a $5 million emergency COVID-19 relief package announced in late March by the territory.

The other options for self-isolation were not identified in the news release.

The 130 units are spread among 27 communities and will be offered to residents under both the regular public housing program and under the territory's home ownership program. A $20,000 improvement allowance will be included to "attract homeownership clients."

"The allocation of these units will allow us to transition our higher income earners currently in public housing to homeownership, reducing overcrowding, freeing up spaces on the public housing wait lists and providing stable housing for those residents who are at risk," Chinna wrote in the release.

Of the 130 units, 60 are available "in the short-term." Many of the rest will require either major or minor repair, according to the territory.

According to the press release, these new units will reduce over-crowding in communities making them less vulnerable to any second-wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. There has not been a new case of COVID-19 in the N.W.T. in more than a month.