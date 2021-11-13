Public health restrictions increased in Pond Inlet after COVID-19 case detected

Nunavut's chief public health officer is increasing public health restrictions in Pond Inlet after one case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the community.

Dr. Michael Patterson said in a Friday news release that an individual in the hamlet of about 2,200 people developed symptoms Nov. 5, isolated immediately and was tested. Patterson said the test came back positive today.

"Out of an abundance of caution, public health restrictions will increase in the community, while contact tracing is ongoing," said Patterson in the release.

While school and daycare facilities can remain open, Patterson said masks are mandatory in public spaces.

Additional measures include a limit of 25 people in outdoor gatherings. Indoor gatherings in homes are now restricted to five people, plus those who live in the home.

Meanwhile, indoor public gatherings, in places such as gyms, fitness centres, libraries, galleries and arenas, are limited to 25 people or 25 per cent of the facility's capacity.

Non-essential businesses can remain open except for personal services such as beauty salons and hairdressers.

This is the only active case of COVID-19 the territory, according to the government of Nunavut's website, which was last updated Nov. 10.