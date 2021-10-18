Nunavut gov't eases public health measures in Kinngait

Public health measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Kinngait, Nunavut, are being eased beginning Tuesday.

"It has been more than two weeks since the last active case of COVID-19 in Kinngait recovered and it is now safe to ease public health measures in the community," said Nunavut's chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, in a news release.

Patterson quickly ordered increased public health measures in the community of about 1,500 on Sept. 19 after it reported two cases. It reported a third case two days later.

At the time, many Nunavut communities were reporting new cases, prompting Patterson to also issue a territory-wide mask order, which is still in effect.

Beginning Tuesday, the changes to the public health measures in Kinngait will include:

No limit to the number of people for outdoor gatherings.

Indoor gatherings in dwellings increase to 15 people, plus household members.

Indoor public gatherings, including places of worship, gyms, fitness centres, and swimming pools, are increased to 100 people or 75 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

Libraries and galleries may allow 25 people or 50 per cent capacity.

Public places may allow group tours, group workouts and singing.

Team sports may resume.

Restaurants and licensed establishments are restricted to 75 per cent capacity.

Group counselling sessions increase to 20 people.

Parks buildings may open.

Long-term care and elders' facilities may allow a maximum of two visitors per resident; masks mandatory for all visitors over age of four; only immediate family.

According to the territorial government's website, there are eight active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, all of them in Coral Harbour.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 674 confirmed cases in Nunavut. Of those, 662 have recovered, and four people have died.