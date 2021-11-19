Public health measures eased in Coral Harbour and Pond Inlet, Nunavut

Nunavut's chief public health officer eased COVID-19 restrictions in Coral Harbour and Pond Inlet Friday.

It is the third time in the last month Dr. Michael Patterson has relaxed measures in Coral Harbour, where there hasn't been an active case of COVID-19 in the community of about 900 for more than a month.

According to the government of Nunavut's COVID-19 website, there have been 11 COVID-19 cases in Coral Harbour since the start of the pandemic. They have all recovered.

"Everyone related to the previous cases is off isolation," Patterson said in a Friday news release.

"With that in mind, it is safe to further ease restrictions in the community."

The new measures in Coral Harbour are effective immediately and include a new limit of 15 people, plus household members, for indoor gatherings in dwellings. Public indoor gatherings, including places of worship, are increased to a limit of 50 people or 50 per cent capacity.

There is a limit of 100 people for outdoor gatherings. Restaurants and bars can now open to 50 per cent capacity with a maximum of six people per table.

Libraries, galleries, gyms and fitness centres remain limited at 25 people or 50 per cent capacity but groups of 10 may now resume using the facilities.

Pond Inlet

In Pond Inlet, the easing of measures is happening one week after Patterson increased them in the community following the identification of one case in the hamlet.

A territorial government spokesperson said the case was an out-of-territory resident who was diagnosed while in the community and who was isolating there. The case was not counted as an active one in Nunavut.

According to the government's COVID-19 website, there is no active COVID-19 case in Pond Inlet.

The new measures in the community of about 2,200 mean indoor gatherings inside dwellings are now limited to 10 people plus household members, while public indoor gatherings are limited to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity. Outdoor gatherings have a limit of 50 people.

Restaurants and bars have a limit of 25 per cent capacity, while libraries, galleries, gyms and fitness centres are limited to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity. No group tours or workouts are allowed.