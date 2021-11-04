Public health measures eased in Coral Harbour

After a week without an active COVID-19 case in Coral Harbour, Nunavut, the territory's chief public health officer eased public health measures in the community.

It's the second time Dr. Michael Patterson eased measures in the community of about 900 in the last two weeks.

On Oct. 22, he lifted travel restrictions for the community and eased some other restrictions. At the time, there were four active cases in the community, all of them from household transmission, and isolating.

On Thursday, Patterson said he's encouraging Coral Harbour residents to continue to cooperate with contact tracing and surveillance testing "to reduce the risk of new transmission of COVID-19"

"Masks continue to be mandatory in all Nunavut communities," he said in the news release.

Effective Thursday in Coral Harbour:

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people.

Indoor gatherings in dwellings are restricted to 10 people, plus household members.

Indoor public gatherings, including conference spaces and community halls are limited to 25 or 50 per cent capacity.

Fitness centres are limited to 25 or 50 per cent capacity, solo workouts only.

Places of worship are limited to 50 or 25 per cent capacity, no singing.

Arenas are limited to 50 or 50 per cent capacity and a maximum of 50 spectators.

Personal services such as beauty salons and hairdressers may re-open.

Restaurants may open to 25 per cent capacity.

Group counselling sessions are limited to 10 people.

Parks and playgrounds may open, but buildings remain closed.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 11 cases in the community. All of them have recovered.

According to the government of Nunavut's website, as of Wednesday, there are no active COVID-19 cases in the territory.