Nunavut declares public health emergency

Nunavut's Minister of Health George Hickes has declared a public health emergency in the territory in relation to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

Hickes made the announcement, on the advice of the territory's Chief Medical Officer of Health Michael Patterson, at a press conference Wednesday.

Health officials in Yukon and the Northwest Territories also declared public health emergencies Wednesday.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of the territories.

