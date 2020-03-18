Skip to Main Content
Nunavut declares public health emergency
Nunavut declares public health emergency

Nunavut’s Minister of Health George Hickes has declared a public health emergency in the territory in relation to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of the territories

Nunavut Minister of Health Georges Hickes has declared a public health state of emergency in the territory. (Vincent Robinet/CBC)

Hickes made the announcement, on the advice of the territory's Chief Medical Officer of Health Michael Patterson, at a press conference Wednesday.

Health officials in Yukon and the Northwest Territories also declared public health emergencies Wednesday. 

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of the territories.

More to come.

