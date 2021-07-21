N.W.T. gov't issues health advisory for wildfire smoke in Thebacha region

The Northwest Territories government has issued a public health advisory for people living in Fort Smith and the Salt River Reserve who are experiencing environmental smoke exposure from wildfires in Alberta.

The amount of smoke may change due to weather conditions, the territorial government said in a release sent Tuesday evening.

Exposure to smoke is highest in people who are physically active outdoors (including outdoor workers), and can quickly result in sore eyes, tears, cough and runny nose.

People can reduce their exposure to smoke by avoiding strenuous outdoor activities and staying indoors with windows and doors closed.

Anyone experiencing serious symptoms such as wheezing, chest discomfort, or shortness of breath should go to their local health centre.

Environment Canada monitors the air quality in Fort Smith and gives guidance for outdoor activities on its website.