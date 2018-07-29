'I'm Himura Kenshin now': Cosplay builds confidence at Yellowknife's Ptarmicon festival

It's called the secret cosplayer handshake.

"Nice to meet you — hey, what's that made out of?"

Lindsey Bowden mimes feeling the fabric of her frog-like Froppy anime cosplay.

She and her husband, Richard Bowden, were hosting a Cosplay 101 workshop Saturday morning at Yellowknife's Chateau Nova hotel.

LISTEN | How cosplay became a global phenomenon

The two run the cosplay, art and costume design business Silver Lining & Devouring Dark. They are based out of Calgary and were in the city for this weekend's Ptarmicon gaming and comic-book conference.

Aingeal Stone came to Ptarmicon dressed up as a female time lord from Dr. Who. She says she likes to repurpose her costume pieces. Her leather vest might one day become part of a costume from Stephen King's Dark Tower series. (Randi Beers/CBC)

The workshop wasn't about how to create wild and wonderful outfits, but more of a testimonial of how cosplay — or costume play — help the Bowdens gain confidence and meet new friends.

Eight people, including a female time lord, ninja prodigy and Manga swordsman all sat around a table while the Bowdens told them how they got into cosplay and how it's improved their lives.

Richard Bowden told the group about his struggles with what he describes as severe body image issues.

"I don't discuss what I see in the mirror because that's just something that stays in my head," he said.

A few years ago, he decided to step out of his boundaries and into the Final Fantasy character Gladiolus. It's a move he admits was very intimidating.

"He's a very ripped individual," said Richard. "He's got great abs, he wears a leather jacket, but he's got nothing else underneath."

Richard started working out and eating healthier until he got to the point where he felt comfortable playing the character — with a shirt on. He said the positive comments he got for his efforts have inspired him to push himself further and maybe try a character who is even more ripped, and more scantily clad.

Tristin Hawkins, left, and Nigel Holland say people new to cosplay should have fun and don't worry about making mistakes. (Randi Beers/CBC)

"I don't know if you guys have ever seen the movie 300, but I want to do a Spartan, and that's not a lot on, right?" he said to laughter.

The Bowdens' message resonated with the cosplayers in attendance, including Nigel Holland, who was there dressed as Himura Kenshin, an anime swordsman.

Holland started cosplaying three years ago, while working at Walmart. The store provided a wealth of material for costume ideas, such as his first foray into cosplay, Link from Legend of Zelda.

Holland was inspired to cosplay by watching other people do it, and decided to give it a shot. Now, it feels natural.

"As soon as I put on the outfit, I don't think of myself as Nigel Holland anymore, I'm Himura Kenshin now," said Holland. "I'm not too worried about wearing this kimono or showing off my body because I'm just the character and that's just what he does."

Holland's friend Tristin Hawkins, who attended Ptarmicon for the first time this year, agrees.

"It just feels like another outfit … so I guess kind of normal, in a place like this," said Hawkins.

Hawkins and Holland have advice for anybody thinking about getting into cosplay.

"Definitely do some research," said Hawkins. "Look up easy tutorials."

Holland said it's best to start simple, and don't worry about messing up, because trial and error is a big part of it.

"I've built his kunais," he said, pointing to Hawkins' black cardboard daggers. "And they don't look good anymore."