Federal workers expand Whitehorse picket line, but say they aren't blocking gov't buildings

Striking federal workers in Whitehorse say they're expanding their picket line, and its disruptions, but those who need to cross it still can.

Over 155,000 federal public servants across Canada have been on strike since April 19, demanding higher wages to keep up with inflation, among other conditions like ensuring remote work. Nearly 200 of those workers now on strike are in the Yukon.

But some members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) have jobs that are deemed essential so they're still working through the strike. In Whitehorse, many of them have offices in the Elijah Smith Building, which federal workers share with Yukon government employees. They have to cross through the main picket line on their way to work.

Jeff Wong, who was picketing on Thursday, said they've been delaying people as they try to go inside.

"We haven't blocked anybody from entering," he said. "We're just checking to see if they have their letter [proving they're an] essential worker…or they are working with the Yukon government."

Local union representatives say they've been doing this since the strike started last week and don't intend to cut off access to the building.

But they say they are trying to cause new disruptions.

Extending the picket line

Thursday morning, a few dozen pickets in Whitehorse moved outside the building that houses the territorial legislature.

"We're confident that all the ministers talk to one another, so we're hoping that Sandy [Silver, Yukon's minister for the public service commission] will bring this up to the prime minister of Canada," picket line captain Dave Beaudoin said outside the Jim Smith Building.

Sandy Silver, Yukon's minister responsible for the public service, right, speaks with picketing workers outside the Jim Smith Building in downtown Whitehorse on Thursday. Dave Beaudoin, centre, says he wants Silver to help deliver PSAC's message to Ottawa. (James Rough)

Beaudoin and other striking workers had a chance to deliver their message to Silver, when the former premier stopped to talk on his way to the office.

"We're not asking for a raise," Beaudoin said he told Silver. "We're just asking to keep up with inflation."

Other politicians stopped by the line to talk on Thursday. Yukon NDP Leader Kate White said her party stands in solidarity with the workers.

"I just popped out to say hello and thank you and wish them luck, because it's hard having to strike for rights," said White.

White said the federal strike is a "good reminder" of what the Yukon government should try to avoid with its own workers, whose union is currently at an impasse with the territory as the two negotiate a new collective agreement. Territorial workers are also asking for higher wages and better working conditions.

"We're seeing colleagues from the federal government outside the building," White said, "but the territorial government has a responsibility and a role to play, or otherwise we're gonna have territorial employees outside the building."

Some Yukon government workers are already on the picket line in solidarity. They're represented by the Yukon Employees Union, which falls under the umbrella of PSAC. If those territorial employees have to cross the picket line to get to work — like anyone who works in the Elijah Smith building — they can instead opt to picket.

Pickets have also been outside the Whitehorse RCMP building infrequently. Some RCMP staff are on the picket line, and labour disruptions have reduced hours and in-person services at the station.

Strike organizers in Yukon are also planning to gather outside MP Brendan Hanley's office in Whitehorse before the week's end. They say they've tried to set up a meeting with the territory's federal representative to discuss their demands, but he's been out of town.

CBC News contacted Hanley's office for comment Thursday, but didn't hear back before publication.