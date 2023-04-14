Unionized Yukon gov't workers won't have to cross picket lines if federal workers strike

Unionized Yukon government workers who share office buildings with federal workers won't be asked to cross picket lines if those federal workers go on strike, says the Yukon Employees Union.

About 200 federal public servants in the Yukon could walk off the job anytime between now and June. That's after the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) voted in favour of a strike mandate.

PSAC said more than 120,000 staff could walk off the job across Canada — a significant part of the government workforce.

Steve Geick, president of the Yukon Employees Union (YEU) which represents Yukon government workers, said his union's collective agreement allows members to not cross a legal picket line if they don't want to.

That would mean taking leave without pay, though Geick says YEU would provide support.

"If some of our members decide not to cross a federal picket line, YEU will be paying their salary — so there will be no loss of any monies. They will however, be expected to be on the picket line," he said.

Steve Geick, president of the Yukon Employees Union, seen here in 2018. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

Slower services

Lorraine Rousseau, the regional executive vice president of PSAC-North, said the public might feel the effects of a strike or a lockout the most at Services Canada, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, and at RCMP detachments.

"For the general public it would mean services are very slowed, so if you were expecting your passport within four weeks, it may, well, it would take longer because there would only be one or two individuals doing any processing," she said.

"Although we do not want the citizens of the Yukon territory to have to suffer with any lesser amount of services, in order to get better services this process that we're going through right now has to happen."

Talks are ongoing and not all information is public, but the union has tried to focus on wages because of the high cost of living. Rousseau said inflation has put the North is in a particularly "dire situation."

She said another issue is the federal government's increasing reliance on private contract workers, which erodes the civil service workforce.

"When we contract out and we have replacement workers or we have a company outside of the North or a territory or a province, when we privatize those separate items, we set that precedent," she said.

"The public gets less services and those secure public service employment opportunities are gone."