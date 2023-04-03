Man gets house arrest, curfew for trying to send cocaine from Whitehorse to Inuvik

A British Columbia man who tried to ship a package of cocaine from Whitehorse to Inuvik in 2019 has been sentenced to a year of house arrest followed by nearly a year under a curfew.

Bradley Prowal, 35, formally pleaded guilty to one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking on June 23.

According to an agreed statement of facts read to the court after his plea, Prowal went to the Air North cargo office in Whitehorse on May 23, 2019, and attempted to ship a package to Inuvik. Employees there became suspicious about the package's contents after putting it through an X-ray machine and contacted the RCMP.

Officers who opened the package found 51g of powdered and crack cocaine inside.

The RCMP arrested Prowal and two other men — Lucas Radatzke and Christopher Dick — the next day. All three were charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Prowal, who had 8.5 g of heroin on him at the time of his arrest, was also charged with an additional count of possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as a charge each of possession and trafficking, while Dick faced an additional charge of failing to comply with a probation order.

The Crown stayed the charges against Radatzke and Dick last year.

Crown attorney Kathryn Laurie and Prowal's defence lawyer Lauren Wildgoose jointly asked that Prowal receive a conditional sentence of two years less a day, noting he'd made major efforts to rehabilitate himself since his arrest.

Wildgoose told the court that, in 2019, Prowal was "struggling severely" with substance use and was going through a "dark time," including the loss of a close family member.

However, Prowal was able to overcome his addictions while in jail, Wildgoose said, and while out on bail, started a small business in British Columbia that employs four people while also holding down a part-time job and volunteering in his community.

Laurie noted that Prowal had a criminal record, including a previous conviction of trafficking cocaine in the Yukon, but said it was mitigated by him pleading guilty and being on a rehabilitative path.

Given a chance to speak, Prowal said that going to jail in 2019 was a wake-up call for him and "probably saved my life."

"I'm really sorry for my actions… I was at the lowest point of my life when this whole thing transpired. I wasn't surrounded by good influences," he said.

"I really just want to make a positive change and never be back in the courtroom in front of you guys ever again."

Territorial court judge John Phelps, in his sentencing decision, said he was "struggling" with the length of the Crown and defence's suggested sentence. He noted Prowal's criminal record and said the trafficking of cocaine, especially to remote northern communities, was of "significant concern" to the court.

However, Phelps ultimately accepted the joint submission and told Prowal to make the best of the "very generous sentence," adding it was "quite impressive" that he'd obtained sobriety while in custody and has maintained it.

Prowal is on house arrest for the first 12 months of his sentence, during which he must be in his British Columbia residence except for going to and from work, attending counselling, going to medical appointments and completing community service.

He'll be under a 10-p.m.-to-6a.m. curfew for the remainder of the time. Prowal is subject to a number of conditions for his entire sentence, including not possessing or consuming drugs or alcohol and a prohibition on entering the Yukon, and must also complete 150 hours of community service.