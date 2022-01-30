Protestors congregate in Whitehorse in support of Ottawa convoy

Semi-trucks, vans, cars and pickup trucks were among the vehicles congregated on Saturday in Whitehorse for a solidarity rally in support of the cross-Canada protest.

The protesters are calling for an end to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other health restrictions.

The line up of vehicles extended for two kilometres near the Yukon Transportation Museum, from Norseman Road to Condor Road and along Lodestar Lane prior to slowly parading around the city, similar to the event last week.

Most in attendance displayed signs that read "Mandate Freedom," "No Vax Mandates," "Freedom of Choice." While a few few had "F**k Trudeau" signs.

The demonstration on Saturday was in solidarity with the truck drivers against vaccine mandates who were simultaneously protesting in Ottawa. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

Whitehorse's demonstration was one of many held across the country on Saturday to coincide with what organizers are calling the freedom convoy taking place on Parliament Hill.

That protest was originally sparked by truck drivers in an effort to urge the federal government to drop its vaccine mandate for commercial drivers crossing the Canada-U.S. border. However, since then, it has evolved into a larger, cross-country movement against many public health measures.

There was constant honking for around an hour and a half, which some residents in the downtown area described as annoying, but overall the demonstration was peaceful.