Protesters move away from Nunavut's Mary River airstrip

Protesters at the Mary River mine in Nunavut say they are relocating to a nearby cabin, freeing up the airstrip and trucking road that has been under a blockade since last week.

"This departure will not end their advocacy in relation to the Baffinland mine," a spokesperson for the protesters, Mary Naqitarvik, said in a news release Wednesday evening.

"The guardians are committed to continuing action on the land unless they can see progress in proposed meetings. They are personally committed to protecting and preserving Inuit rights and relationships."

The blockade is in protest of an expansion at the Mary River Mine, operated by Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation about 176 kilometres from Pond Inlet, and the damage it could do to the environment. The protest started last week during environmental hearings for the mine. Protesters are calling on their regional Inuit organization to represent them better in negotiations with the mine, or to let their communities represent themselves.

The change on Thursday follows a promise from Inuit leadership through Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated and the Qikiqtani Inuit Association to meet face-to-face with the protesters. The offer was accepted and details are being sorted out, Naqitarvik's statement said.

RCMP negotiators have arrived in Pond Inlet, she said.

The group of 12, who call themselves the Nuluujaat Land Guardians have said they will decamp from the airstrip and tote road and move to a nearby hunting cabin owned by the Mittimatalik Hunters and Trappers Association.

Protesters say they will stay there until at least Friday, before travelling to Pond Inlet on Saturday for meetings.

"They are grateful for the support and messages they have received and look forward to returning to their families," the statement said.

"Inuit do not seek confrontation and only take action when there is no other option to have their voices heard."

Last Thursday, about a dozen protesters shut down the mine's trucking road and airstrip, leaving hundreds of mine staff stranded.

On Wednesday, Nunavut Justice Susan Cooper made a court order to allow workers to leave the mine site. Baffinland said 700 people were stranded and supplies could not get in.

The protesters said a court order was unnecessary, as they were committed to work with Baffinland to safely fly employees out.