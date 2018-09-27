Crown calls for 6 year sentence despite victim's request for lenience

The Crown is calling for a penitentiary sentence for an Inuvik man being sentenced for assault, sexual assault and uttering threats, though the victim doesn't want the man to get any jail time.

"She was quite clear to me that she doesn't want him to go to jail at all," said prosecutor Jay Potter, referring to the victim during a sentencing hearing in Yellowknife on Wednesday. A publication ban prohibits releasing any information that could identify the victim.

In a victim impact statement a support worker read out in court, the victim said she "wants it [the case] to be over. I want to get on with my life."

Potter said the Crown is calling for the man to be sentenced to six years despite victim's request, because the case "...is not only a private matter between the parties, but it engages public interests and societal interests."

Potter referred to several cases in which judges talked about the high rate sexual assault in the territory and the need to deliver jail sentences serious enough to address it.

Initially a casual relationship

The man and the victim were initially in a casual sexual relationship, but eventually became common-law partners. During the man's jury trial, the victim testified that he forced her to have sex despite her objections shortly after they first got together in 2012.

She testified the violence escalated in the years after, saying he choked her to unconsciousness and repeatedly slapped her in the face and head.

The jury found him guilty of two counts of sexual assault, one count of assault and one count of uttering threats.

At Wednesday's hearing, Potter called for a four-year sentence for the first sexual assault, a three-year sentence for the second, and six months for assault and uttering threats. But he said the total of seven and a half years would amount to a "crushing" sentence, so the Crown adjusted it down to six years.

'Dismal childhood'

The man's lawyer, Charles Davison, said four years was more appropriate. He said that would be a harsh enough sentence to deter others from committing the same crimes.

Davison highlighted the man's "dismal childhood," as detailed in a report prepared for the sentencing. The man had no father figure in his life. As well, there was a lot of drinking in his home and his mother's boyfriends "very often brought violence into the home. There was violence against her and against him."

He suffered "various forms of violence and abuse" while at residential school and while in foster homes, said Davison. The man has specific memories of suffering as a child, including being forced to stay out of the house for hours during the winter and freezing both of his hands, as well as being thrown into a lake, though he could not swim.

Sentencing on Monday

Davison said his client's first criminal conviction came in 1990, when he was a youth. He said the man was sentenced to jail time for breaking and entering, and theft. He said the man went on to receive jail sentences for subsequent offences as a youth, something that is "unthinkable" today.

"We have to shake our heads many years later and ask ourselves, 'How could we expect anything different?'" said Davison.

The man has 25 criminal convictions on his criminal record, but his most recent was 12 years ago. He has no prior convictions for sexual assault.

Davison presented support letters which he said described the man as "caring, compassionate, helpful and respectful of others."

The judge is scheduled to give her sentencing decision on Monday.