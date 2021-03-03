Worker injured after propane tank 'catastrophically' fails at Yukon construction site

At least one worker on a construction site for Normandy Manor was injured on Monday when a one-pound propane cylinder used for hot work "failed catastrophically," said Whitehorse Fire Chief Jason Everitt.

A fire crew responded to the explosion at 468 Range Road at 12:50 p.m. on Monday, Everitt wrote in an email.

That's where construction is underway on an 84-unit apartment building for seniors.

Police say they received a 911 call for assistance on Monday afternoon and that because it was a "construction accident" there is no criminal investigation, police spokesperson Cathie Sands wrote in an email.

Fire crews were dispatched following a report that a 20-pound propane tank exploded on the construction site, Everitt said.

Upon arrival, the crew determined the one-pound take had failed, resulting in minor damage to the area around the worker, but no fire on the scene, he said.

Paramedics took the injured worker to the Whitehorse General Hospital for further assessment.

The incident is under investigation by Yukon Occupational Health and Safety and no further information will be provided, Everitt said.