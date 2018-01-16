New program in Yukon aims to reduce search time for people at risk who wander

It looks a little like a watch, but it could actually be a life-saving device.

The little bracelets are actually radio transmitters, and they're now being distributed by Autism Yukon to people who might be at risk of wandering away or becoming lost, such as those living with dementia or other intellectual disabilities.

It's part of an international program called Project Lifesaver, and it's new to Yukon.

Leslie Peters of Autism Yukon says the concept is simple — if a person wearing one of the bracelets goes missing, loved ones can call 911 and report it. Police and search and rescue officials can then find the person by tracking the radio frequency emitted by the bracelet.

"In the States and Canada, where they've studied the effectiveness of Project Lifesaver, it has reduced the search time for lost individuals who are part of the program by over half," Peters said.

It has to be for someone who is at risk of bolting, or becoming lost and not being able to find a way home.​​​​​ - Leslie Peters, Autism Yukon

Earlier this year, police in Guelph, Ont., credited Project Lifesaver with safely delivering an 88-year-old dementia patient back to his nursing home.

The bracelets are not free, and Peters knows that the $400 cost may be prohibitive for some people. She said Autism Yukon is looking for grants and other assistance to help cover the costs for families.

Not for keeping tabs on people

They're also not available to just anyone. Autism Yukon will screen applicants to ensure they meet certain criteria.

"It's not designed for a family who wants to keep tabs on their partying teen, for example. It has to be for someone who is at risk of bolting, or becoming lost and not being able to find a way home," Peters said.

She also said that people shouldn't be forced to wear a bracelet against their will. For example, a teen who might qualify for a bracelet because of an intellectual disability may decide they don't want one.

"Then we would be very hesitant to put the bracelet on that person," she said.

As for privacy, Peters says it shouldn't be a concern. It's not a GPS-based program, so there's no way for anyone to just keep tabs on people by tracking their bracelet. The technology is engaged only when someone is reported missing.

"There's not going to be a website or a computer or anything like that that the RCMP, or search and rescue, or Autism Yukon can log into and see where anyone is at any given time," she said.

"Once the equipment is turned off then nobody knows where anyone is again."

Peters said local search and rescue teams have already been testing the technology, using a volunteer to wear one, and also just hiding bracelets in the bush to be found by searchers.

"So we're pretty confident that it works," she said.

Autism Yukon is distributing the bracelets, but Peters said they're not exclusive to people with autism. Anybody who's interested in a bracelet should call her organization, she said.