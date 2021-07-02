Reports of problem bear breaking into River Lake cabins, says N.W.T. environment department
Department of Environment and Natural Resource warns cabin owners to use extreme caution in the area
An alert has been issued for a problem bear near River Lake, N.W.T.
A black bear has reportedly broken into cabins on River Lake, which is between Prosperous and Prelude Lakes, in the past few days, says the territorial Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
The department warns cabin owners to use extreme caution in the area. Officers have been patrolling the area but have not spotted the bear yet.
Anyone who sees a bear is asked to call 867-873-7181 as soon as it's safe to get help from officers.
In the event of a bear encounter, people are advised to:
- Practice the "three S's": stop, stand still, stay calm.
- Yell loudly and tell the bear to "go away."
- Not make any sudden movements — and always leave the bear a clear lane of escape.
- Use bear spray, bear bangers, or other bear deterrents if you have them.
If you have a firearm and safety training, and bear contact seems likely — shoot to kill, the department says. Make sure to report it to the environment department as soon it's safe to do so.
It's also recommended to review this government handout on how to stay safe in bear country.
"Study it, use it to plan, and keep it for reference whenever you're out on-the-land," the department said in its alert.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?