Private plane lands on N.W.T. highway

A plane made an emergency landing on Highway 3 Thursday afternoon near the junction with Highway 9, also known as the Tłı̨chǫ Highway.

The RCMP say it was a small private aircraft that landed around 2:27 p.m.

Behchokǫ̀ RCMP responded to the incident and say the plane had reportedly experienced "unexpected issues in flight," but couldn't say what the cause for the emergency landing was.

The aircraft has since been taken off the highway and no charges have been laid.

RCMP say no other vehicles were involved and the highway is currently open.

No report has been published by the Transportation and Safety Board of Canada.