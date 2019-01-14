Andy Kudlak checked his mailbox in Paulatuk hoping that a letter from the N.W.T. government might include some test results he was waiting for.

What he got instead was a privacy breach notification explaining that on Nov. 9, 2019, a third-party contractor "inadvertently faxed" his name, date of birth, blood results from Dynalife Alberta and his health care number to the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs.

"I didn't know what to say," said Kudlak. "I was disappointed because it went to another place."

As per the territory's Health Information Act, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority reported the breach of Kudlak's privacy to the territory's privacy commissioner.

The letter to Kudlak explains that the authority will advise the privacy commissioner about an investigation, any findings and how it will prevent similar events from happening in the future.

The health authority declined an interview for this story. A representative offered to respond to the details of the complaint in an email. They had not responded by end of day Friday.

Class-action lawsuit

Kudlak says his complaint has been passed on to Cooper Regel, the firm leading a lawsuit over health privacy breaches in the territory.

Lawyer Steven Cooper says breaches like the one affecting Kudlak likely fit under the type of complaints covered by the representative action.

The firm is creating a database of different types of complaints for its class action, which is awaiting certification.

Cooper Regel filed its statement of claim but hasn't heard back from the territorial government.

Cooper says the class action will seek significant punitive damages because the system is "so malformed and ill-considered in its design that it will continue to do what it is doing now."

As the representative action begins, Cooper says he expects the known breaches are the "proverbial tip of the iceberg."

"I will be pleasantly surprised, as a former N.W.T. resident and lawyer, if there's not more below the surface," he said.

Misdirected faxes every week

In a report tabled Dec. 11, 2019 in the legislative assembly, N.W.T. privacy commissioner Elaine Keenan Bengts said the government continues to ignore her plea to stop faxing private health information.

"It's a problem throughout Canada in that, for some reason, medical practitioners insist on continuing to use fax machines to communicate personal health information.

"We continue to receive breach notifications which involve misdirected faxes on a weekly basis."

In some Northern communities where internet bandwidth is an issue, faxing is still commonly used.

Keenan Bengts says she doesn't want to cast health practitioners as being indifferent to privacy, but "the medical services sector is resisting the use of more secure means of communications like encrypted email" and electronic transfer within the medical record system.

And Keenan Bengts doesn't expect things to change.

She says the most common breaches that occur within the health system is when someone mistakenly faxes personal information to the Yellowknife Primary Care Centre instead of Stanton Territorial Hospital.

"It's still a breach, right? But it's — you know — they pushed the wrong button."