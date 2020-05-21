Prisoner temporarily escapes police custody in Yellowknife

A prisoner in Yellowknife escaped police custody for more than two hours after receiving treatment in hospital this week.

According to a news release from RCMP on Wednesday, police were escorting the woman — who was in custody at the Yellowknife RCMP detachment — out of Stanton Territorial Hospital around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday when she got away from the officers.

The release says RCMP contained the area and extended the search into downtown. It says more officers were called in, along with a police service dog, to try and locate the prisoner.

Around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, police say they spotted the woman downtown. With the help of a police dog, they searched an area near 52nd Street and found her hiding in a yard.

Police say 18-year-old Maiya Klengenberg was arrested and charged with escaping lawful custody. They also say she was brought back to the hospital Wednesday morning due to non-life-threatening injuries sustained in an incident with the police dog. RCMP say the Yellowknife detachment is conducting an incident review.

In March, Klengenberg was arrested in connected to an armed robbery in Yellowknife. She was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of failure to comply.

Klengenberg is back at the Yellowknife RCMP detachment and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.