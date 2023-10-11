Prime Minister continues N.W.T. tour in Yellowknife

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is continuing his tour of the Northwest Territories on Thursday with a stop in Yellowknife.

Trudeau visited the N.W.T. communities of Hay River and Enterprise on Wednesday, which were both hard hit by wildfires this summer. Nearly all the structures in Enterprise burned down, while Hay River was forced to evacuate twice because of wildfires, and some properties near the community were lost.

Trudeau is scheduled to make a housing announcement in Yellowknife at 10:30 a.m. alongside N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane. He's also expected to participate in a roundtable with the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce at 1 p.m.