Prime Minister continues N.W.T. tour in Yellowknife

Trudeau is scheduled to make a housing announcement at 10:30 a.m. and to participate in a roundtable with the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce at 1 p.m.

Justin Trudeau visited Enterprise and Hay River, N.W.T., on Wednesday

Trudeau makes housing announcement in Yellowknife

Featured VideoPrime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a housing announcement in Yellowknife, N.W.T.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is continuing his tour of the Northwest Territories on Thursday with a stop in Yellowknife. 

Trudeau visited the N.W.T. communities of Hay River and Enterprise on Wednesday, which were both hard hit by wildfires this summer. Nearly all the structures in Enterprise burned down, while Hay River was forced to evacuate twice because of wildfires, and some properties near the community were lost.

Trudeau is scheduled to make a housing announcement in Yellowknife at 10:30 a.m. alongside N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane. He's also expected to participate in a roundtable with the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce at 1 p.m.

two men stand talking behind a burnt car in a heavily burnt wooded area
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chaal Cadieux are pictured standing behind a burnt car on Cadieux's Enterprise, N.W.T., property, just south of Hay River. Wildfires tore through Enterprise's hamlet in August, leaving fewer than 10 houses standing.  (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)
