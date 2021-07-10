Families gather for Pride event at Rotary Park in Yellowknife

A family day event at Rotary Park in Yellowknife, hosted by Yellowknife Pride, kick-started educational conversations between parents and kids on Saturday, said one of the organizers.

Damian Benoit, a Yellowknife Pride board member, said he heard one of those conversations — between a mom and some kids — at the bouncy castle.

"Kids were saying, 'Are you a boy or a girl?' and there was an educational moment where the mom was like, 'Nope, that's just their name, they're not a she or a him, they'll decide when they're ready.'"

Benoit said those kinds of conversations are "really important," and there are people who are willing to teach others about inclusivity.

A sidewalk chalk rainbow was drawn on the path in Yellowknife's Rotary Park on Saturday, where dozens of families gathered for a family-focused Pride event. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

Organizers were expecting about 100 people to turn up to the event, but Benoit believes they surpassed that target.

"We've seen a lot of people come and go," he said.



Public gatherings of up to 200 people are allowed under the current COVID-19 rules in the Northwest Territories.

Mery Jean Embodo and Peter John Eguilar brought their children, John Carlos and Crystal Jean, to the event on Saturday. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

There are still a handful of other Pride events in Yellowknife over the next couple of weeks, including cupcakes at the Post Office on July 28, a trivia night at Yellowknife Elks Lodge #314 on July 29 and a rainbow run on August 7.