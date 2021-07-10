Families gather for Pride event at Rotary Park in Yellowknife
Handful of events planned for coming weeks as city continues to celebrate Pride
A family day event at Rotary Park in Yellowknife, hosted by Yellowknife Pride, kick-started educational conversations between parents and kids on Saturday, said one of the organizers.
Damian Benoit, a Yellowknife Pride board member, said he heard one of those conversations — between a mom and some kids — at the bouncy castle.
"Kids were saying, 'Are you a boy or a girl?' and there was an educational moment where the mom was like, 'Nope, that's just their name, they're not a she or a him, they'll decide when they're ready.'"
Benoit said those kinds of conversations are "really important," and there are people who are willing to teach others about inclusivity.
Organizers were expecting about 100 people to turn up to the event, but Benoit believes they surpassed that target.
"We've seen a lot of people come and go," he said.
Public gatherings of up to 200 people are allowed under the current COVID-19 rules in the Northwest Territories.
There are still a handful of other Pride events in Yellowknife over the next couple of weeks, including cupcakes at the Post Office on July 28, a trivia night at Yellowknife Elks Lodge #314 on July 29 and a rainbow run on August 7.