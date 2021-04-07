1 presumptive COVID-19 case reported at Ekati Diamond Mine
The presumptive case was detected during testing of employees leaving the mine on Tuesday
Ekati Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories is reporting a presumptive case of COVID-19.
The possible case was detected during testing of employees leaving the mine on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Arctic Canadian Diamond Company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. Arctic Canadian Diamond Company acquired Ekati from Dominion Diamond Mines in February.
The person is "asymptomatic, feeling well and has been isolated within the quarantine wing" of the mine site, said Michelle McCullagh, a company spokesperson, in the email.
Upon learning of the case, the company undertook contact tracing and an undisclosed number of "close contact individuals" were quarantined as a precaution, according to McCullagh.
There's no word on whether the case involves an N.W.T. resident.
The company says it's working closely with the Northwest Territories' chief public health officer and is monitoring the situation.
Ekati, about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife, suspended operations when the pandemic took hold in March of 2020. Cabin Radio reported in January that production at the mine had resumed.
