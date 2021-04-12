Presumptive COVID-19 case at Ekati Diamond Mine turns out negative

A presumptive positive case of COVID-19 at the Ekati Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories turned out to be negative.

The case was detected April 6 during testing of employees leaving the mine.

In a Monday email to CBC News, a spokesperson for the Arctic Canadian Diamond Company confirmed the case was negative.

Arctic Canadian Diamond Company acquired Ekati from Dominion Diamond Mines in February.

The Ekati mine is about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.