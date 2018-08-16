Natan Obed re-elected as president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

Natan Obed has been re-elected as president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.

The vote was held during the group's annual general meeting Thursday morning in Inuvik, N.W.T.

Two other candidates were vying for the organization's top job — Peter Williamson, a former policy analyst, and former MP Peter Ittinuar.

There were 13 eligible voters, all of whom voted.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami is a national organization representing 65,000 Inuit living across Canada and in communities throughout Nunavut, Nunavik, Nunatsiavut in Newfoundland and Labrador and the N.W.T.'s Inuvialuit Settlement Region.

The president of the organization holds a three-year term. Obed was first elected to the job in 2015.

During his first term as president, Obed was outspoken about the high rate of suicide in Indigenous communities and climate change, and said that he found the CFL's Edmonton Eskimos team name racist.