Premier, top doctor, to hold press conference on developing COVID-19 situation in N.W.T.

Premier Caroline Cochrane and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola will hold a press conference at the Legislative Assembly at noon today to update the public on the developing COVID-19 situation in the Northwest Territories.

They'll be joined by Health Minister Julie Green, Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, medical director of the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority, and Shane Thompson, MLA for Nahendeh.

The press conference will be livestreamed here and on CBC North's Facebook page .

Sunday's public update comes after three cases of COVID-19 were reported in Fort Liard, N.W.T., on Saturday.

Kandola said there is a high risk of further transmission in the community given the "significant number of close contacts" of the people who are infected.

In an effort to contain the spread, Kandola issued a 14-day containment order Saturday night for the hamlet of about 537 people.

The order bans gatherings of any size in a home, closes schools to in-person learning and non-essential businesses, and mandates masks in public places, among other restrictions.

Public health officials are also still trying to find the source of a positive COVID-19 signal in Hay River's wastewater. They're urging anyone who has spent time isolating in Hay River or Kátł'odeeche First Nation since Jan. 1 to arrange for testing.