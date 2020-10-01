Yukon premier addresses COVID-19 outbreak on CBC's Power & Politics

Yukon premier Sandy Silver says the outbreak in Yukon should be a warning to the rest of Canada.

"In the last 14 days we've had more cases than we've had in 14 months, and we also have the highest vaccination rate in Canada," he said on CBC's Power & Politics on Wednesday.

He encouraged people across the country to continue following public health measures, even though "folks are sick of them," and to get vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, there were 103 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory. The virus, primarily affecting unvaccinated people, was present in 11 of the territories 14 communities.

At the same time, 82 per cent of Yukoners 18 and over had received one dose as of Tuesday, while 74 per cent had received both shots.