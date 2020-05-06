N.W.T. premier, MLAs silent after minister demoted

The premier and MLAs of the Northwest Territories are staying tight-lipped after a minister was demoted this week.

In a news release Wednesday, Premier Caroline Cochrane announced that Minister Katrina Nokleby had been stripped of her cabinet portfolios: minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, and minister of Infrastructure.

"Last spring, the minister and I made a collective commitment to members of the Legislative Assembly to address concerns that had been raised in relation to the minister's performance," Cochrane said about Nokleby in the statement.

"I have not seen significant progress on these commitments and no longer have confidence in the minister and her ability to fulfill her responsibilities."

This is very different from what Cochrane said three months ago.

In May, Cochrane pledged she had "complete confidence" in Nokleby after Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn attempted to oust her from cabinet by calling a vote of non-confidence. The motion was subsequently dropped.

Most MLAs offered no public justification for the motion to remove Nokleby at the time.

'Public has a right to know'

CBC reached out to all regular MLAs about this latest decision. Those who were reached declined to comment at this time.

David Ramsay, former N.W.T. minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, said he isn't surprised MLAs aren't commenting right now.

"In the current setup with consensus government, I mean you'd have a short shelf life in that building if ... after every meeting you're out bad mouthing ... your colleagues."

But at the same time, he also believes the public deserves to get more answers about what is going on.

"The public for the second time here in three months really doesn't know what's going on," said Ramsay. "The public really has a right to know and deserves to know."

Tom Hoefer is the executive director of the NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines, which threw its support behind Nokleby in May during the threat of a non-confidence motion.

He is calling for answers from the premier, saying the industry needs support from the government at this time. When the pandemic hit in March, Dominion Diamond Mines suspended operations at its Ekati mine.

"These are the worst times we've probably ever experienced here in the North from both a health and an economic perspective.

"So to have shakeups in the middle of it, it sort of does beg the question of uncertainty," said Hoefer.

What happens next?

Effective immediately, Education Minister R.J. Simpson will assume responsibility for Infrastructure, while Environment Minister Shane Thompson will take Industry, Tourism and Investment.

Simpson told CBC via email that he appreciates the confidence placed in him by the premier to oversee the department.

"Infrastructure plays an important role in the present and long term economic landscape of the territory," said Simpson.

He said advancing mandate commitments and ensuring the department is responsive and accountable to the people of the N.W.T. are his primary goals, and that he would be available to speak further once he had been briefed on the new role.

In an email to CBC, senior cabinet communications advisor Krystal Pidborochynski said Thompson will need an opportunity to be briefed on his new department and would not be available for an interview until then.

The premier declined CBC's request for an interview both Wednesday and Thursday, but on Thursday, CBC received an emailed statement from the premier's office.

"The Premier is responsible for managing the performance of Cabinet and has the authority to assign and remove Ministerial portfolios," reads the statement.

The premier's office also punted a request to learn more about the next steps and procedures to the Legislative Assembly.

"The Legislative Assembly has the authority for selecting and removing Members of the Executive Council and will have to speak to any next steps concerning possible replacements for Minister Nokleby."

Assembly spokesperson Danielle Mager told CBC in an email that once a minister has their portfolios removed, there are a couple of next options.

For one, members could put a motion of revocation forward to have that minister removed from the Executive Council. Another option would be that Nokleby could choose to resign as a minister on the Executive Council.

Nokleby is still in cabinet and a consensus government and the premier cannot remove cabinet members. This means Nokleby could still attend cabinet meetings, while having no responsibility over any departments.

The Legislative Assembly meets again on Oct. 15.