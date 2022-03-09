2 Whitehorse cab companies fined $1k each for not having accessible vehicles

Two Whitehorse cab companies were each fined $1,000 for failing to have accessible vehicles available.

Premier Cabs and Grizzly Bear Taxi were both ticketed for violations of Whitehorse's vehicle-for-hire bylaw last fall.

According to an oral decision from justice of the peace Sharman Morrison in Yukon territorial court Tuesday, a Whitehorse man reported the situation to bylaw officers after unsuccessfully trying from Sept. 18 to 20 to get a taxi for his mother, who uses a wheelchair.

Bylaw officers then went to speak to the owner of both companies, Midhun Kalpak Madhu, who told them he had no accessible vehicles in service; Premier's accessible cab was towed for having expired plates and insurance, while Grizzly's vehicle was damaged in a collision and was out-of-service until it could be repaired.

Under the City of Whitehorse's vehicle-for-hire bylaw, taxi companies must have at least one accessible vehicle available during all operating hours.

Madhu did not attend a trial held March 1, nor was he present for Morrison's decision Tuesday, where she found both Premier and Grizzly guilty of violating the bylaw.

Morrison agreed with submissions from lawyer Luke Faught, who was representing the City of Whitehorse, that the companies should face higher fines than the $500 listed on the tickets as there was evidence that their accessible cabs had been unavailable for more than one day.

The companies have 90 days to pay their $1,000 fine.

Morrison stayed two other tickets against the companies.