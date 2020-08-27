N.W.T. premier answers questions for 1st time since ousting minister

N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane says the decision to remove Katrina Nokleby from cabinet demonstrates just how difficult it is to serve as a minister.

"It's certainly not an easy job, and this reinforced it," Cochrane told Northbeat's Juanita Taylor on Thursday.

It was the premier's first interview since she announced last week that she was stripping Nokleby of her portfolios — infrastructure and industry, tourism and investment — because she had lost confidence in her abilities as a minister.

Cochrane's decision came as a shock to some people last week. But the premier said the issue was "fairly sensitive," and that she wanted all members of the legislature — including Nockleby — to be able to speak on the matter first.

"It has to be a fair process," she said, adding that while it is her responsibility to give or revoke ministerial portfolios, it is the responsibility of all members to decide whether a minister keeps their cabinet position.

In an emergency sitting of the N.W.T. Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, MLAs stood one after another and spoke harshly about Nokleby's performance — from her damaged relations with the Tłı̨chǫ government to "explosive and shocking anger."

In the emergency session Wednesday, Nokleby alluded to corruption and 'backroom dealings' in the government. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

While Cochrane had refused previous media requests to talk about her decision, in the legislature she didn't mince words. She alleged Nokleby, the MLA for Great Slave, yelled at staff, expressed "degrading" opinions of public servants to their faces, and threw "continual tantrums" in meetings.

Ultimately, 16 MLAs voted to remove the former minister from cabinet; one abstained, and Nokleby herself voted against the motion.

When given the chance to address her fellow MLAs, Nokleby said she has been "unfairly admonished ... based on nothing more than gossip, hearsay, rumours, and bruised feelings."

She alluded to corruption and "backroom dealings" and said a "toxic culture of secrecy" has not allowed her to defend herself.

The CBC has requested an interview with Nokleby.