North

Cocaine-related charges stayed against owner of now-defunct Whitehorse taxi company

The Crown stayed three counts against Midhun Kalpak Madhu, who was charged in March with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing property obtained by crime — specifically, Canadian cash — worth less than $5,000.

The Crown stayed three charges against Midhun Kalpak Madhu in June

Jackie Hong · CBC News ·
A close-up of the sign on the side of the courthouse in Whitehorse. (Jackie Hong/CBC)

Cocaine-related charges against the former owner of a now-defunct Whitehorse taxi company have been stayed. 

Madhu, at the time, was the director of Premier Cabs, which had its licence revoked by the city later the same month for "numerous violations" of Whitehorse's vehicle-for-hire bylaw. 

The Crown, however, stated in a June 20 letter that it was staying all charges against Madhu.

A stay of proceedings was officially entered on June 23. 

