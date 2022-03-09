Cocaine-related charges stayed against owner of now-defunct Whitehorse taxi company

Cocaine-related charges against the former owner of a now-defunct Whitehorse taxi company have been stayed.

Midhun Kalpak Madhu was charged in March with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing property obtained by crime — specifically, Canadian cash — worth less than $5,000.

Madhu, at the time, was the director of Premier Cabs, which had its licence revoked by the city later the same month for "numerous violations" of Whitehorse's vehicle-for-hire bylaw.

The Crown, however, stated in a June 20 letter that it was staying all charges against Madhu.

A stay of proceedings was officially entered on June 23.

