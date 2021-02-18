N.W.T. premier, cabinet steering clear of clerk controversy

The N.W.T.'s premier and cabinet are steering clear of controversy arising from allegations that the clerk of the legislature has bullied and intimidated staff for years.

In an email response to a request for an interview with Premier Caroline Cochrane, the press secretary's office issued a statement it said could be attributed to the premier.

"Bullying in the workplace is never appropriate and any allegations need to be properly investigated by an appropriate person or body," Cochrane was quoted as saying.

"I have not intervened in the human resources matter involving the clerk of the Legislative Assembly, nor have I spoken to the Speaker about how he should handle the investigation."

The email noted that the premier and cabinet do not have any direct role in appointing the clerk and have no authority to manage or direct assembly staff.

The premier's response came Wednesday, two hours before the board of MLAs that manages the legislature announced it is initiating "an independent assessment ... of the clerk's office." Speaker Frederick Blake Jr., who chairs the board of management, was not available for an interview and the board would provide no details about the assessment.

The assessment is the second investigation spurred by allegations that the clerk has bullied and intimidated staff for years. On Monday, CBC published allegations from current and former staff, including those made in a letter a current staffer, April Taylor, submitted to the Board of Management.

The same day, MLA Steve Norn also accused the clerk of bullying and called for an independent investigation.

The day after the board discussed Taylor's letter in a closed meeting, deputy clerk Glen Rutland notified Taylor she is suspended with pay while a complaint that she violated her oath of secrecy and other rules is investigated. She was required to turn in her passkey for the legislature and return any property belonging to it that she has at home.

MLAs to hold caucus meeting Tuesday

MLAs on the board of management are bound to keep their discussion of confidential matters confidential. So how did the clerk's office become aware of the letter?

In an emailed response to an interview request, Blake pointed out that in her letter Taylor told the board she was sharing the letter with CBC.

"Once a letter has been shared with the media, it is no longer considered confidential," wrote Blake. "Ms. Taylor also shared the letter with all Regular MLA's, the letter was shared with the Clerk to provide the opportunity for the Clerk to respond as is required in a fair process."

Blake did not respond when asked if the decision to share the letter with the clerk was made by the board or by him alone. The Speaker has a friendly personal relationship with the clerk outside of work, referring to him on his Facebook page as "my buddy," and posting photos of the two socializing and working at Mercer's home.

Mercer began leave with pay on Monday. The clerk's office would provide no details about why the clerk is on leave or how long it will last.

In an email, Mercer said he will not be responding to any allegations except in the context of a formal investigation.

MLAs are scheduled to resume their budget sitting on Tuesday. Prior to that day's sitting, all MLAs are scheduled to meet for one of their regular, highly-secretive caucus meetings. Caucus chair Rylund Johnson said he is "unsure" what will be on the agenda.