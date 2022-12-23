Power restored to Dawson City, Yukon, after outage Thursday night

Yukon Energy says it has restored power to around 95 per cent of Dawson City, Yukon, as of Friday morning, after the power was out for hours on Thursday night in the extreme cold.

The corporation estimates power should be fully restored around 8 a.m. this morning.

The outage began around 6 p.m. Thursday. Shortly afterwards, Yukon Energy said that the outage was caused by a downed power line. It sent crews from Mayo, Yukon, to help with restoration.

The temperature in the community is - 45 C. The town opened the arena and the Robert Service School to serve as temporary shelters.

RCMP and the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin government were offering rides to people who needed them.

By about 11:30 p.m. Yukon Energy said repairs were complete and that the restoration process had begun. However, due to the cold weather, it was restoring power in small sections.

As power came back on, officials asked residents to only use what electricity they needed.

This is the second time Yukon Energy has been caught off guard by the extreme cold this week.

President Andrew Hall said earlier this week that an hours-long blackout in Whitehorse Monday evening, when the temperature was -38 C, was caused by unexpected power demand.

People in Pelly Crossing were also without power for several hours Tuesday, in temperatures of - 50 C.

Atco Electric sent Whitehorse-based crews to the community to fix a failed breaker.