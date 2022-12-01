Power restored in Colville Lake, N.W.T., after 25-hour outage

The power has been restored in Colville Lake after a day-long outage.

The Northwest Territories Power Corporation posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon that the power came back on for all customers at around 12:45 p.m.

It said the outage was caused by "a generation issue that impacted electricity distribution," but didn't offer more details.

The power went out for about half the community around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

About 25 to 30 customers were affected, including the school and the airport.

Temperatures in that time dipped to a low of -27 C.

Wilbert Kochon, a former chief in the community, said Thursday morning that school was cancelled, and the community put heaters and a generator in the building to keep the pipes from freezing.

At the airport on Wednesday, they used flare pots to illuminate the runway so a plane could land, he said.

Kochon said the outage may result in some pipe damage.

"It's good that most of the people have wood stoves," he said.

"I think the ones with wood stoves are OK, just the ones like the housing units, [the] pipes are all probably frozen already, so they're going to have to come in and do a lot of repairs."

Kochon said people without heat would have had to gather in buildings that were warm, like the gym, band office and homes that had heat.

Doug Prendergast, a spokesperson for the power corporation, said Thursday morning that they sent an electrician and mechanic to Colville Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they weren't able to determine what caused the outage.

The power corporation had arranged for a line crew to fly into the community Wednesday evening, but the pilots had timed out for the day.

24-hour outage 'unusual,' says power corp

Prendergast said this power outage was abnormally long, and that longer blackouts are more common in the South.

"Because of the fact that … none of our customers are connected to the North American grid, we can normally diagnose problems fairly quickly, and get power restored," he said.

"So the 24 hours is definitely unusual, and the fact that we're still looking to get to the root of the problem, I think it's fair to say that that is a little bit unusual."