Widespread power outage in Yellowknife region probably caused by lightning strike

A system-wide power outage that affected Yellowknife, Dettah and Behchoko is now reported to be over.

The Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) first announced the power outage on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the outage was felt in Yellowknife.

In an email, NTPC spokesperson Doug Prendergast said a "lightning strike" on the Snare hydro facility transmission line appeared to be the cause of the outage.

"Restoration is underway with support from Jackfish. Lightning is still present in the area and could continue to cause problems this evening," he said.

By 5:20 p.m. some areas of Yellowknife were reporting restored power.

By 5:37 p.m. NTPC took to Twitter to announce power had been restored.