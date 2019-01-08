Power is out in the north end of Whitehorse as the temperature sits below –30 C. It's the coldest morning of the winter so far in southern Yukon.

The outage is impacting neighbourhoods of the city including Crestview, Northland, Takhini trailer park and Whistle Bend. It continues north of the city to Ibex Valley and Lake Laberge.

Janet Patterson, a spokesperson with Yukon Energy, says some people were getting power back as of 6:15 a.m.

"Hopefully everyone will have their power back very soon," she said.

According to Jay Massie with ATCO Electric Yukon, 1,000 people had their power restored as of 6:45 a.m. He says they hope to have the power back on for the remaining 1,000 or so customers as soon as possible.

Areas still without power have been dark for three hours as of 6:30 a.m. local time, as the outage occurred at 3:30 a.m.

Crews from Yukon Energy are working with ATCO Electric Yukon to restore power.

Patterson says crews have not yet determined what caused the power to go out.

"Please be patient with us, please know that we are working as hard as we can to safely restore power," she said.