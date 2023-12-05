Content
Power comes back on in Fort Smith, N.W.T., after community-wide outage

Power was restored in Fort Smith, N.W.T., shortly before 3:30 p.m., after a community-wide outage according to the Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC).

Community-wide outage caused by 'substation issue' says power provider

A photo of a Northwest Territories Power Corporation sign on a blue building.
The Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) says power has been restored to all customers in Fort Smith, N.W.T. (Carla Ulrich/CBC)

The corporation shared news of the outage on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday — a day that Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasted would reach a high of –3 C.

In an update shortly before 1:30 p.m., NTPC said a "substation issue" caused the outage and that more staff were on their way to the community.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the company said power was starting to come back on for some customers, and about an hour and a half later, it had been restored to all customers. 

