Power comes back on in Fort Smith, N.W.T., after community-wide outage

Power was restored in Fort Smith, N.W.T., shortly before 3:30 p.m., after a community-wide outage according to the Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC).

The corporation shared news of the outage on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday — a day that Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasted would reach a high of –3 C.

In an update shortly before 1:30 p.m., NTPC said a "substation issue" caused the outage and that more staff were on their way to the community.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the company said power was starting to come back on for some customers, and about an hour and a half later, it had been restored to all customers.