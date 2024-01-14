Power restored in Fort Resolution, N.W.T., after early morning outage

Residents of Fort Resolution, N.W.T., have their power back after a 50-minute outage in the early Sunday morning, according to the Northwest Territories Power Corporation.

A "generation issue" caused an outage around 4:30 a.m. MT Sunday, but power was restored around 5:20 a.m., the company said.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature in Fort Resolution at 4 a.m. was -38 C. At 6 a.m. the next time for which weather information is available, temperature was also -38 C, with a wind chill of -43.

Although power is back, a crew from Yellowknife will head to Fort Resolution Sunday to restore a generator so the community can access a backup power source, the company said.

Fort Resolution is nearly 150 kilometres south of Yellowknife, on the south shore of Great Slave Lake.