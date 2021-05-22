President and CEO of N.W.T. Power Corporation steps down

Noel Voykin has left his role as the president and CEO of the Northwest Territories Power Corporation, the utility provider confirmed Friday.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Doug Prendergast, the corporation's communications manager, said Voykin would be "pursuing other opportunities" and that no further information would be provided because it's personnel matter.

"Cory Strang, the current chief financial officer of NTPC, will serve as acting president and CEO while the board of directors establishes a process for filling the position on a long-term basis," said Prendergast.

He also said the board plans to carry out an open competition to fill the vacancy.