Poverty and Homelessness Action Week kicks off in the Yukon

After more than 40 years of experiencing homelessness in the North, one of the people behind the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition says it's time for the territory to start listening.

On Monday, as the coalition launched its Poverty and Homelessness Action Week campaign, Jack Bogaard shared his experiences being homeless in the Yukon.

"The people on the street, they all have a story," Bogaard said in an interview. "They just want to be heard. But a lot of us, I see, would walk right by — we don't look. And it's hard."

Bogaard is one of the driving forces behind Voices Influencing Change — a project by the coalition that allows people who experienced homelessness to share their stories and to find support. This week's campaign introduced a series of awareness activities running until Oct. 21 in Whitehorse.

Charlotte Hrenchuk, one of the coalition's co-chairpersons, said at a Monday news conference that this year's theme, dubbed "healing hearts, building relationships," comes from a need to focus on healing.

"We are trying to focus on the importance of healing and thinking about the relationship that we've built across the years and those that we'd like to further in working together as a community to end homelessness and poverty," Hrenchuk said.

Charlotte Hrenchuk, pictured here in 2018, is a co-chairperson of the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

Recent data from non-profit organization Safe at Home showed that in Whitehorse alone, there are more than 200 people experiencing homelessness, including over 60 children.

Bogaard spoke about his disappointment in what he sees as a lack of interest from officials.

"It shames me to not see more people here on this day, the ones that are leaders of our community, the mayor, the teachers, people from all over the place of Whitehorse," he said during the news conference.

"How are we gonna build a relationship without those people around us?"

Choosing a better path

Bogaard's testimony about his own experience and healing also echoed this year's theme. He said he had to choose a better path for himself after a near-death experience while being without a home.

"In 2021, I froze here on 2nd Avenue, and it was life changing," Bogaard said. "I lived wintertime out there — 40 below. I ate out of the dumpsters. I had to choose whether to carry on and die or choose to carry on and live."

Working together as a community, he added, becomes crucial when speaking about healing.

"We cannot be separating anything anymore," Bogaard said.

"Healing begins with that balance … We don't leave anyone behind. If we want this to end and put roofs on people's heads, then we too, have to do our part."

Leila Sarangi, the national director of Campaign 2000 — a coalition of groups working to end child and family poverty across the country — is joining this year's campaign in the Yukon. She said she will be spending the week in Whitehorse to meet with community leaders and learn about the challenges.

"There are some unique challenges that comes along with the kind of geography you find here in Whitehorse and the Yukon," Sarangi said in an interview on Monday.

"If … you don't have a car, how do you get around? How do you access the things you need, how you get your community support? How do you get your basic needs meet? In this kind of weather, it's actually quite heartbreaking."

On Tuesday, Whitehorse Connects offered music, a feast, free haircuts and access to clothing donations to community members at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre.

Several panel discussions are also taking place throughout the week, including a talk on child poverty in the Yukon.